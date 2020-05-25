Alex Meret presenta ai tifosi i suoi nuovi guanti!

Ultime notizie calcio Napoli - Alex Meret, portiere del napoli, ha presentato quelli che sono i suoi guanti in un video poi pubblicato sull'account instagram del colosso Reusch. Tale clip, poi, è stata ricondivisa dal numero uno azzurro in una storia sul medesimo social network.

View this post on Instagram

???Delivery time! Just like you and me, also @alex_meret knows there‘s no better feeling than unboxing brand new gloves? ?Tap to get your pair of the new Attrakt LTD now! #reusch #BeTheOne #Attrakt

A post shared by Reusch Goalkeeper Gloves (@reuschgoalkeeping) on May 25, 2020 at 10:53am PDT