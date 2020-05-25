Alex Meret presenta ai tifosi i suoi nuovi guanti!

Notizie  
Alex Meret presenta ai tifosi i suoi nuovi guanti!

Alex Meret presenta ai tifosi del Napoli ed ai suoi seguaci i suoi nuovi guanti

Ultime notizie calcio Napoli - Alex Meret, portiere del napoli, ha presentato quelli che sono i suoi guanti in un video poi pubblicato sull'account instagram del colosso Reusch. Tale clip, poi, è stata ricondivisa dal numero uno azzurro in una storia sul medesimo social network.

View this post on Instagram

???Delivery time! Just like you and me, also @alex_meret knows there‘s no better feeling than unboxing brand new gloves? ?Tap to get your pair of the new Attrakt LTD now! #reusch #BeTheOne #Attrakt

A post shared by Reusch Goalkeeper Gloves (@reuschgoalkeeping) on May 25, 2020 at 10:53am PDT

Notizie Calcio Napoli
Classifica
  • #

    Squadra

    PT
    G
    V
    N
    P

  • logo JuventusJuventusCL

    63

    26
    20
    3
    3

  • logo LazioLazioCL

    62

    26
    19
    5
    2

  • logo InterInterCL

    54

    25
    16
    6
    3

  • logo AtalantaAtalantaCL

    48

    25
    14
    6
    5

  • logo RomaRomaEL

    45

    26
    13
    6
    7

  • logo NapoliNapoliEL

    39

    26
    11
    6
    9

  • logo MilanMilan

    36

    26
    10
    6
    10

  • logo VeronaVerona

    35

    25
    9
    8
    8

  • logo ParmaParma

    35

    25
    10
    5
    10
  • 10º

    logo BolognaBologna

    34

    26
    9
    7
    10
  • 11º

    logo SassuoloSassuolo

    32

    25
    9
    5
    11
  • 12º

    logo CagliariCagliari

    32

    25
    8
    8
    9
  • 13º

    logo FiorentinaFiorentina

    30

    26
    7
    9
    10
  • 14º

    logo UdineseUdinese

    28

    26
    7
    7
    12
  • 15º

    logo TorinoTorino

    27

    25
    8
    3
    14
  • 16º

    logo SampdoriaSampdoria

    26

    25
    7
    5
    13
  • 17º

    logo GenoaGenoa

    25

    26
    6
    7
    13
  • 18º

    logo LecceLecceR

    25

    26
    6
    7
    13
  • 19º

    logo SpalSpalR

    18

    26
    5
    3
    18
  • 20º

    logo BresciaBresciaR

    16

    26
    4
    4
    18
