Osimhen, l’agente: “Altro gol super. Troppi falli pericolosi peró. Gli arbitri facciano attenzione!" | FOTO

Roberto Calenda, agente di Victor Osimhen, ha scritto un tweet dopo Napoli-Roma 2-1. Ecco il messaggio:

"Altro gol super. Troppi falli pericolosi peró. Gli arbitri facciano attenzione!"

Other game, other rocket in the universe from Victor ??

Message for the referees: too many dangerous fouls against Osimhen. It is not possible to play like this!!! ?@victorosimhen9 #teamRC



