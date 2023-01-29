Osimhen, l’agente: “Altro gol super. Troppi falli pericolosi peró. Gli arbitri facciano attenzione!" | FOTO

Roberto Calenda, agente di Victor Osimhen, ha scritto un tweet dopo Napoli-Roma 2-1. Ecco il messaggio:
"Altro gol super. Troppi falli pericolosi peró. Gli arbitri facciano attenzione!"
Other game, other rocket in the universe from Victor ??— Roberto Calenda (@RobertoCalenda) January 29, 2023
Message for the referees: too many dangerous fouls against Osimhen. It is not possible to play like this!!! ?@victorosimhen9 #teamRC
