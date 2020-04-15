Milik ai tifosi: "Non vedo l’ora di potervi riabbracciare tutti. Torneremo più forti e appassionati di prima"

Milik ai tifosi: Non vedo l’ora di potervi riabbracciare tutti. Torneremo più forti e appassionati di prima

Milik-Napoli, l'attaccante polacco manda un messaggio ai tifosi azzurri su Instagram. Il calciatore non vede l'ora di riabbracciare tutti e godersi i momenti in campo

Notizie calcio Napoli - Bel messaggio di Arek Milik su Instagram: "Mi mancano tanto questi momenti, non vedo l’ora di potervi riabbracciare tutti. Torneremo più forti e appassionati di prima"

Mi mancano tanto questi momenti, non vedo l’ora di potervi riabbracciare tutti. Torneremo più forti e appassionati di prima?? I miss so much these kind of moments, I can't wait to embrace you all. We will be back stronger and with more passion than before?? Bardzo t?skni? za tymi chwilami. Nie mog? si? doczeka?, ?eby Was wszystkich u?ciska?. Wrócimy silniejsi i z jeszcze wi?ksz? pasj? ???

