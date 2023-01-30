Simeone fa impazzire i tifosi, Osimhen un leone: le emozioni di Napoli-Roma 2-1 | FOTOGALLERY CN24

Simeone fa impazzire i tifosi, Osimhen un leone: le emozioni di Napoli-Roma 2-1 | FOTOGALLERY CN24

Il Napoli batte la Roma 2-1 con un gol nel finale di Giovanni Simeone, in allegato l’ampia fotogallery curata da Ciro De Luca per CalcioNapoli24.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mario Rui (23' st Olivera); Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski (45'+2' st Ndombele); Lozano (31' st Simeone), Osimhen (31' st Raspadori), Kvaratskhelia (23' st Elmas). Allenatore: Spalletti

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante (44' st Volpato), Matic (38' st Tahirovic), Spinazzola (1' st El Shaarawy); Pellegrini (38' st Bove), Dybala; Abraham (28' st Belotti). Allenatore: Mourinho

Arbitro: Orsato

Marcatori: 17' Osimhen (N), 30' st El Shaarawy (R), 41' st Simeone (N)

Ammoniti: Dybala (R), Osimhen (N), El Shaarawy (R)

FOTO ALLEGATE
