Simeone fa impazzire i tifosi, Osimhen un leone: le emozioni di Napoli-Roma 2-1 | FOTOGALLERY CN24

Il Napoli batte la Roma 2-1 con un gol nel finale di Giovanni Simeone, in allegato l’ampia fotogallery curata da Ciro De Luca per CalcioNapoli24.
Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mario Rui (23' st Olivera); Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski (45'+2' st Ndombele); Lozano (31' st Simeone), Osimhen (31' st Raspadori), Kvaratskhelia (23' st Elmas). Allenatore: Spalletti
Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante (44' st Volpato), Matic (38' st Tahirovic), Spinazzola (1' st El Shaarawy); Pellegrini (38' st Bove), Dybala; Abraham (28' st Belotti). Allenatore: Mourinho
Arbitro: Orsato
Marcatori: 17' Osimhen (N), 30' st El Shaarawy (R), 41' st Simeone (N)
Ammoniti: Dybala (R), Osimhen (N), El Shaarawy (R)