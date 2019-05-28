Nations League, i convocati dell'Inghilterra: tagliato l'obiettivo del Napoli Trippier

Nations League, i convocati dell'Inghilterra: tagliato l'obiettivo del Napoli Trippier

Gareth Southgate, CT dell'Inghilterra, ha diramato l'elenco definitivo dei convocati per la Final Four della Nations League. Affronteranno l'Olanda nella semifinale che si disputerà il 6 giugno a Guimaraes. Tra i giocatori tagliati fuori Winks, Ward-Prowse, Redmond e Kieran Trippier, quest'ultimo accostato al Napoli:

Portieri: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford

Difensori: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Centrocampisti: Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice

Attaccanti: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

