Nations League, i convocati dell'Inghilterra: tagliato l'obiettivo del Napoli Trippier

Gareth Southgate, CT dell'Inghilterra, ha diramato l'elenco definitivo dei convocati per la Final Four della Nations League. Affronteranno l'Olanda nella semifinale che si disputerà il 6 giugno a Guimaraes. Tra i giocatori tagliati fuori Winks, Ward-Prowse, Redmond e Kieran Trippier, quest'ultimo accostato al Napoli:
Portieri: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford
Difensori: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kyle Walker
Centrocampisti: Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice
Attaccanti: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson