Il Manchester City vince la Premier League: match pazzo, grande rimonta e niente da fare per Klopp

Ultime calcio - Finale incredibile in Premier League. Il Manchester City si è laureato campione d'Inghilterra per l'ottava volta nella sua storia grazie alla rimonta contro l'Aston Villa. Inutile il successo del Liverpool per 3-1 contro il Wolverhampton. La classifica finale ha visto: City 93 punti, Liverpool 92. Questi i risultati:

Premier League, i risultati della 38a giornata

Arsenal - Everton 5-1

Brentford - Leeds 1-2

Brighton - West Ham 3-1

Burnley - Newcastle 1-2

Chelsea - Watford 2-1

Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1-0

Leicester - Southampton 4-1

Liverpool - Wolverhampton 3-1

Manchester City - Aston Villa 3-2

Norwich - Tottenham 0-5