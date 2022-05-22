Il Manchester City vince la Premier League: match pazzo, grande rimonta e niente da fare per Klopp

Notizie  
Il Manchester City vince la Premier League: match pazzo, grande rimonta e niente da fare per Klopp

Ultime calcio il Manchester City vince la Premier League

Ultime calcio - Finale incredibile in Premier League. Il Manchester City si è laureato campione d'Inghilterra per l'ottava volta nella sua storia grazie alla rimonta contro l'Aston Villa. Inutile il successo del Liverpool per 3-1 contro il Wolverhampton. La classifica finale ha visto: City 93 punti, Liverpool 92. Questi i risultati:

Premier League, i risultati della 38a giornata

Arsenal - Everton 5-1
Brentford - Leeds 1-2
Brighton - West Ham 3-1
Burnley - Newcastle 1-2
Chelsea - Watford 2-1
Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1-0
Leicester - Southampton 4-1
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 3-1
Manchester City - Aston Villa 3-2
Norwich - Tottenham 0-5

CalcioNapoli24.it è stato selezionato dal nuovo servizio di Google, se vuoi essere sempre aggiornato sulle ultime notizie seguici su Google News
Ultimissime Notizie
ALTRE NOTIZIE »
Notizie Calcio Napoli
I più letti
Classifica
  • #

    Squadra

    PT
    G
    V
    N
    P

  • logo MilanMilanCL

    83

    37
    25
    8
    4

  • logo InterInterCL

    81

    37
    24
    9
    4

  • logo NapoliNapoliCL

    76

    37
    23
    7
    7

  • logo JuventusJuventusCL

    70

    37
    20
    10
    7

  • logo LazioLazioEL

    63

    37
    18
    9
    10

  • logo RomaRomaECL

    60

    37
    17
    9
    11

  • logo FiorentinaFiorentina

    59

    37
    18
    5
    14

  • logo AtalantaAtalanta

    59

    37
    16
    11
    10

  • logo VeronaVerona

    52

    37
    14
    10
    13
  • 10º

    logo TorinoTorino

    50

    37
    13
    11
    13
  • 11º

    logo SassuoloSassuolo

    50

    37
    13
    11
    13
  • 12º

    logo UdineseUdinese

    44

    37
    10
    14
    13
  • 13º

    logo BolognaBologna

    43

    37
    11
    10
    16
  • 14º

    logo EmpoliEmpoli

    38

    37
    9
    11
    17
  • 15º

    logo SampdoriaSampdoria

    36

    37
    10
    6
    21
  • 16º

    logo SpeziaSpezia

    36

    37
    10
    6
    21
  • 17º

    logo SalernitanaSalernitana

    31

    37
    7
    10
    20
  • 18º

    logo CagliariCagliariR

    29

    37
    6
    11
    20
  • 19º

    logo GenoaGenoaR

    28

    37
    4
    16
    17
  • 20º

    logo VeneziaVeneziaR

    26

    37
    6
    8
    23
quote
Back To Top