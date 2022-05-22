Il Manchester City vince la Premier League: match pazzo, grande rimonta e niente da fare per Klopp

Ultime calcio - Finale incredibile in Premier League. Il Manchester City si è laureato campione d'Inghilterra per l'ottava volta nella sua storia grazie alla rimonta contro l'Aston Villa. Inutile il successo del Liverpool per 3-1 contro il Wolverhampton. La classifica finale ha visto: City 93 punti, Liverpool 92. Questi i risultati:
Arsenal - Everton 5-1
Brentford - Leeds 1-2
Brighton - West Ham 3-1
Burnley - Newcastle 1-2
Chelsea - Watford 2-1
Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1-0
Leicester - Southampton 4-1
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 3-1
Manchester City - Aston Villa 3-2
Norwich - Tottenham 0-5