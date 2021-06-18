Euro 2020, le formazioni ufficiali di Inghilterra-Scozia

Europei  
Euro 2020, le formazioni ufficiali di Inghilterra-Scozia

Tra poco in campo a Wembley le Nazionali di Inghilterra e Scozia. Ecco le scelte dei due ct:

LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI

INGHILTERRA (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Mings, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane. A disp: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Maguire, Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Chilwell, Bellingham. Allenatore: Southgate

SCOZIA (3-5-2): Marshall; Hanley, McTominay, Tierney; O'Donnell, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams. A disp: Gordon, McLaughlin, Christie, Fleck, Cooper, Armstrong, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Hendry, Forrest, McKenna. Allenatore: Clarke

