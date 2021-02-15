Europa League, tutti i trasferimenti della finestra di mercato invernale: due acquisti per il Granada

Europa League -Tutti i trasferimenti della finestra di mercato invernale delle 32 squadre in corsa in UEFA Europa League.

Ai sensi dell'articolo 45 del regolamento della UEFA Champions League, un club può registrare un massimo di tre nuovi giocatori idonei per le restanti partite della competizione in corso.

  • Ajax

Entrate: Sébastien Haller (West Ham), Ousama Idrissi (Siviglia, prestito)
Uscite: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke)

  • Anversa

Entrate: Felipe Avenatti (Standard Liège, prestito), Ortwin De Wolf (Eupen, prestito), Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham, prestito)
Uscite: Ivo Rodrigues (Famalicão), Benson Manuel (Zwolle, prestito), Louis Verstraete (Beveren, prestito), Júnior Pius (Sint-Truiden, prestito)

  • Arsenal

Entrate: Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid, prestito), Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlin), Mat Ryan (Brighton, prestito)
Uscite: Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahçe), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (West Brom, prestito), Joe Willock (Newcastle, prestito), Shkodran Mustafi (Schalke), Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (svincolato, Olympiacos), William Saliba (Nice, prestito), Matt Macey (Hibernian), Matt Smith (Charlton, prestito) Zech Medley (Kilmarnock, prestito)

  • Benfica

Entrate: Lucas Veríssimo (Santos)
Uscite: Ferro (Valencia, prestito), Facundo Ferreyra (Celta), Gedson Fernandes (Galatasaray, prestito)

  • Braga

Entrate: Cristián Borja (Sporting CP), Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP, prestito), Lucas Piazón (Chelsea), Dion McGhee (free agent)
Uscite: Paulinho (Sporting CP), Guilherme Schettine (UD Almería, prestito)

  • Club Brugge

Entrate: Bas Dost (Frankfurt), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahçe, prestito), Stefano Denswil (Bologna, prestito), Tahith Chong (Manchester United, prestito)
Uscite: Krépin DIatta (Monaco), Luan Peres (Santos), Siebe Schrijvers (Leuven), Emmanuel Dennis (Köln), Simon Deli (Slavia Praha, prestito), Michael Krmencík (PAOK, prestito)

  • Crvena zvezda Belgrado

Entrate: Filippo Falco (Lecce), Sékou Sanogo (Al-Ittihad), Axel Bakayoko (Inter), Slavoljub Srnis (svincolato)
Uscite: Stefan Hajdin (Vozdovac), Marko Kontar (Pancevo, prestito), Veljko Simic (Vojvodina), Nikola Vasiljevic (Proleter, prestito), Nikola Stankovic (Graficar, prestito), Srdjan Spiridonovic (Gençlerbirligi, prestito), Luka Markovic (Macva, prestito), Richmond Boakye (svincolato)

  • Dinamo Zagabria

Entrate: Marijan Cabraja (Gorica)
Uscite: Fran Karacic (Brescia), Vinko Soldo (Diósgyor, prestito), Josip Sutalo (Istra, prestito), Marko Leskovic (Lokomotiva, prestito)

  • Dinamo Kiev

Entrate: nessuna
Uscite: Heorhii Tsitaishvili (Vorskla, prestito)

  • Granada

Entrate: Domingos Quina (Watford, prestito), Adrián Marín (Alavés)
Uscite: Ramon Azeez (Cartagena, prestito)

  • Hoffenheim

Entrate: Georginio Rutter (Rennes), Chris Richards (Bayern, prestito)
Uscite: João Klauss (Standard Liège, prestito), David Otto (Jahn Regensburg, prestito), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Anderlecht, prestito)

  • Krasnodar

Entrate: Goglichidze (Chayka)
Uscite: Sinitsin (svincolato), Goglichidze (Nizhny Novgorod, prestito), Onugkha (Vejle BK, prestito)

  • Leicester

Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Demarai Gray (Leverkusen), Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven, prestito), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe, prestito), Callum Wright (Cheltenham, prestito), Matty James (Coventry, prestito), Daniel Iversen (Preston, prestito), Islam Slimani (Lyon), Darnell Fisher (Wimbledon, prestito)

  • Leverkusen

Entrate: Demarai Gray (Leicester), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic)
Uscite: none

  • LOSC Lille

Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Abou Ouattara (Amiens, prestito), Fadiga Ouattara (Valencia, prestito), Cheikh Niasse (Panathnaikos), Usman Simbakoli (Laval, prestito), Adama Soumaoro (Bologna)

  • Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Entrate: André Geraldes (APOEL)
Uscite: Rowan Human (Beitar Tel-Aviv, prestito), Roslan Barsky (Hapoel Haifa, prestito)

  • Manchester United

Entrate: Amad Diallo (Atalanta)
Uscite: Teden Mengi (Derby, prestito), Facundo Pellistri (Alaves, prestito), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Leverkusen), Ethan Laird (MK Dons, prestito), Jesse Lingard (West Ham, prestito), Tahith Chong (Club Brugge, prestito), James Garner (Nottingham Forest, prestito)

  • Milan

Entrate: Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea, prestito), Mario Mandzukic (svincolato), Soualiho Meité (Torino, prestito)
Uscite: Léo Duarte (Istanbul Basaksehir, prestito), Andrea Conti (Parma, prestito), Lorenzo Colombo (Cremonese, prestito), Mateo Musacchio (Lazio), David Capanni (Racing Santander, prestito)

  • Molde

Entrate: Birk Risa (Odd), Björn Sigurdsson (Lillestrøm)
Uscite: Henry Wingo (Ferencváros), Leke James (Al-Qadisiyah), Mattias Moström (svincolato)

  • Napoli

Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Fernando Llorente (Udinese), Kévin Malcuit (Fiorentina, prestito), Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille, prestito), Adam Ounas (Crotone, prestito)

  • Olympiacos

Entrate: Kenny Lala (Strasbourg), Oleg Reabciuk (Paços Ferreira), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Arsenal)
Uscite: Pape Abou Cissé (St-Étienne, prestito), Hilal Soudani (Al-Fateh), Bruno (Aris), Pepe (Famalicão, prestito)

  • PSV Eindhoven

Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Jorrit Hendrix (Spartak Moskva)

  • Rangers

Entrate: Jack Simpson (Bournemout)
Uscite: Jordan Jones (Sunderland, prestito), Brandon Barker (Oxford, prestito), George Edmundson (Derby, prestito), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone)

  • Real Sociedad

Entrate: Carlos Fernández (Siviglia)
Uscite: Willian José (Wolves, prestito)

  • Roma

Entrate: Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Stephan El Shaarawy (svincolato)
Uscite: nessuno

  • Salzburg

Entrate: Nico Mantl (Unterhaching), Bernardo (Brighton, prestito), Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia)
Uscite: Dominik Szoboszlai (Leipzig), Masaya Okugawa (Bielefeld, prestito), Daniel Antosch (Horn, prestito), Jérome Onguéné (Genoa, prestito), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht, prestito)

  • Shakhtar Donetsk

Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Viktor Kovalenko (Atalanta), Vladyslav Vakula (Mariupol, prestito)

  • Slavia Praga

Entrate: Alexander Bah (SonderyskE), Taras Kacharaba (Liberec, prestito), Simon Deli (Club Brugge, prestito), Jan Stejskal (Mladá Boleslav)
Uscite: Petar Musa (Union Berlin, prestito), Ondrej Karafiát (Liberec, prestito), Tomás Malinsky (Mladá Boleslav, prestito), Laco Takács (Mladá Boleslav, prestito)

  • Tottenham

Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Paulo Gazzaniga (Elche, prestito), Jack Roles (Stevenage, prestito), Kazaiah Sterling (Greenock Morton, prestito), Harvey White (Portsmout, prestito), Jubril Okedina (Cambridge, prestito), Jack Clarke (Stoke, prestito), Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol), Brandon Austin (Orlando City, prestito), Shilow Tracey (Cambridge, prestito), Troy Parrott (Ipswich, prestito), Jonathan De Bie (Molenbeek)

  • Villarreal

Entrate: Étienne Capoue (Watford)
Uscite: Soufiane Chakla (Getafe, prestito)

  • Wolfsberg

Entrate: Gustav Henriksson (Elfsborg), Thorsten Röcher (Ingolstadt)
Uscite: Marc Andre Schmerböck (Hartberg)

  • Young Boys

Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Nicolas Bürgy (Paderborn, prestito), Léo Seydoux (Westerlo), Taulant Seferi (KF Tirana, prestito)

Back To Top