Europa League, tutti i trasferimenti della finestra di mercato invernale: due acquisti per il Granada

Europa League -Tutti i trasferimenti della finestra di mercato invernale delle 32 squadre in corsa in UEFA Europa League.
Ai sensi dell'articolo 45 del regolamento della UEFA Champions League, un club può registrare un massimo di tre nuovi giocatori idonei per le restanti partite della competizione in corso.
Entrate: Sébastien Haller (West Ham), Ousama Idrissi (Siviglia, prestito)
Uscite: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke)
Entrate: Felipe Avenatti (Standard Liège, prestito), Ortwin De Wolf (Eupen, prestito), Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham, prestito)
Uscite: Ivo Rodrigues (Famalicão), Benson Manuel (Zwolle, prestito), Louis Verstraete (Beveren, prestito), Júnior Pius (Sint-Truiden, prestito)
Entrate: Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid, prestito), Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlin), Mat Ryan (Brighton, prestito)
Uscite: Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahçe), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (West Brom, prestito), Joe Willock (Newcastle, prestito), Shkodran Mustafi (Schalke), Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (svincolato, Olympiacos), William Saliba (Nice, prestito), Matt Macey (Hibernian), Matt Smith (Charlton, prestito) Zech Medley (Kilmarnock, prestito)
Entrate: Lucas Veríssimo (Santos)
Uscite: Ferro (Valencia, prestito), Facundo Ferreyra (Celta), Gedson Fernandes (Galatasaray, prestito)
Entrate: Cristián Borja (Sporting CP), Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP, prestito), Lucas Piazón (Chelsea), Dion McGhee (free agent)
Uscite: Paulinho (Sporting CP), Guilherme Schettine (UD Almería, prestito)
Entrate: Bas Dost (Frankfurt), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahçe, prestito), Stefano Denswil (Bologna, prestito), Tahith Chong (Manchester United, prestito)
Uscite: Krépin DIatta (Monaco), Luan Peres (Santos), Siebe Schrijvers (Leuven), Emmanuel Dennis (Köln), Simon Deli (Slavia Praha, prestito), Michael Krmencík (PAOK, prestito)
Entrate: Filippo Falco (Lecce), Sékou Sanogo (Al-Ittihad), Axel Bakayoko (Inter), Slavoljub Srnis (svincolato)
Uscite: Stefan Hajdin (Vozdovac), Marko Kontar (Pancevo, prestito), Veljko Simic (Vojvodina), Nikola Vasiljevic (Proleter, prestito), Nikola Stankovic (Graficar, prestito), Srdjan Spiridonovic (Gençlerbirligi, prestito), Luka Markovic (Macva, prestito), Richmond Boakye (svincolato)
Entrate: Marijan Cabraja (Gorica)
Uscite: Fran Karacic (Brescia), Vinko Soldo (Diósgyor, prestito), Josip Sutalo (Istra, prestito), Marko Leskovic (Lokomotiva, prestito)
Entrate: nessuna
Uscite: Heorhii Tsitaishvili (Vorskla, prestito)
Entrate: Domingos Quina (Watford, prestito), Adrián Marín (Alavés)
Uscite: Ramon Azeez (Cartagena, prestito)
Entrate: Georginio Rutter (Rennes), Chris Richards (Bayern, prestito)
Uscite: João Klauss (Standard Liège, prestito), David Otto (Jahn Regensburg, prestito), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Anderlecht, prestito)
Entrate: Goglichidze (Chayka)
Uscite: Sinitsin (svincolato), Goglichidze (Nizhny Novgorod, prestito), Onugkha (Vejle BK, prestito)
Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Demarai Gray (Leverkusen), Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven, prestito), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe, prestito), Callum Wright (Cheltenham, prestito), Matty James (Coventry, prestito), Daniel Iversen (Preston, prestito), Islam Slimani (Lyon), Darnell Fisher (Wimbledon, prestito)
Entrate: Demarai Gray (Leicester), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic)
Uscite: none
Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Abou Ouattara (Amiens, prestito), Fadiga Ouattara (Valencia, prestito), Cheikh Niasse (Panathnaikos), Usman Simbakoli (Laval, prestito), Adama Soumaoro (Bologna)
Entrate: André Geraldes (APOEL)
Uscite: Rowan Human (Beitar Tel-Aviv, prestito), Roslan Barsky (Hapoel Haifa, prestito)
Entrate: Amad Diallo (Atalanta)
Uscite: Teden Mengi (Derby, prestito), Facundo Pellistri (Alaves, prestito), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Leverkusen), Ethan Laird (MK Dons, prestito), Jesse Lingard (West Ham, prestito), Tahith Chong (Club Brugge, prestito), James Garner (Nottingham Forest, prestito)
Entrate: Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea, prestito), Mario Mandzukic (svincolato), Soualiho Meité (Torino, prestito)
Uscite: Léo Duarte (Istanbul Basaksehir, prestito), Andrea Conti (Parma, prestito), Lorenzo Colombo (Cremonese, prestito), Mateo Musacchio (Lazio), David Capanni (Racing Santander, prestito)
Entrate: Birk Risa (Odd), Björn Sigurdsson (Lillestrøm)
Uscite: Henry Wingo (Ferencváros), Leke James (Al-Qadisiyah), Mattias Moström (svincolato)
Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Fernando Llorente (Udinese), Kévin Malcuit (Fiorentina, prestito), Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille, prestito), Adam Ounas (Crotone, prestito)
Entrate: Kenny Lala (Strasbourg), Oleg Reabciuk (Paços Ferreira), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Arsenal)
Uscite: Pape Abou Cissé (St-Étienne, prestito), Hilal Soudani (Al-Fateh), Bruno (Aris), Pepe (Famalicão, prestito)
Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Jorrit Hendrix (Spartak Moskva)
Entrate: Jack Simpson (Bournemout)
Uscite: Jordan Jones (Sunderland, prestito), Brandon Barker (Oxford, prestito), George Edmundson (Derby, prestito), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone)
Entrate: Carlos Fernández (Siviglia)
Uscite: Willian José (Wolves, prestito)
Entrate: Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Stephan El Shaarawy (svincolato)
Uscite: nessuno
Entrate: Nico Mantl (Unterhaching), Bernardo (Brighton, prestito), Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia)
Uscite: Dominik Szoboszlai (Leipzig), Masaya Okugawa (Bielefeld, prestito), Daniel Antosch (Horn, prestito), Jérome Onguéné (Genoa, prestito), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht, prestito)
Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Viktor Kovalenko (Atalanta), Vladyslav Vakula (Mariupol, prestito)
Entrate: Alexander Bah (SonderyskE), Taras Kacharaba (Liberec, prestito), Simon Deli (Club Brugge, prestito), Jan Stejskal (Mladá Boleslav)
Uscite: Petar Musa (Union Berlin, prestito), Ondrej Karafiát (Liberec, prestito), Tomás Malinsky (Mladá Boleslav, prestito), Laco Takács (Mladá Boleslav, prestito)
Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Paulo Gazzaniga (Elche, prestito), Jack Roles (Stevenage, prestito), Kazaiah Sterling (Greenock Morton, prestito), Harvey White (Portsmout, prestito), Jubril Okedina (Cambridge, prestito), Jack Clarke (Stoke, prestito), Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol), Brandon Austin (Orlando City, prestito), Shilow Tracey (Cambridge, prestito), Troy Parrott (Ipswich, prestito), Jonathan De Bie (Molenbeek)
Entrate: Étienne Capoue (Watford)
Uscite: Soufiane Chakla (Getafe, prestito)
Entrate: Gustav Henriksson (Elfsborg), Thorsten Röcher (Ingolstadt)
Uscite: Marc Andre Schmerböck (Hartberg)
Entrate: nessuno
Uscite: Nicolas Bürgy (Paderborn, prestito), Léo Seydoux (Westerlo), Taulant Seferi (KF Tirana, prestito)